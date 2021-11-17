Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,806,621 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 244,651 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.42% of Citizens Financial Group worth $82,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.75 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

