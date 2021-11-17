Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 216,606 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,190,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,606 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.09% of Quanex Building Products worth $79,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 136.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after buying an additional 175,094 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 442.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 38,004 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 294.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 50.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 101,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 34,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NX opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.97. Quanex Building Products Co. has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $279.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

