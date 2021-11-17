Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 309,394 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,546,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 309,394 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $70,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

