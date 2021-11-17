Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.95.

Welltower stock opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.77, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.00. Welltower has a one year low of $59.38 and a one year high of $89.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.62.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Welltower by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

