West Oak Capital LLC Acquires 1,160 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 63.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BEN. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 330.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 138.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 143.2% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,028 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,637,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 3,604,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,743. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.19.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

