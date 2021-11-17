West Oak Capital LLC Acquires 1,620 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 19,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 32,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $65.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day moving average is $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $275.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.