West Oak Capital LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

West Oak Capital LLC cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $96.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.64 and a 200-day moving average of $97.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

