West Oak Capital LLC Trims Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSA opened at $328.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $317.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $212.22 and a fifty-two week high of $340.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.46.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

