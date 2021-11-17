Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on November 30th

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This is an increase from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

WIW opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $13.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,203,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,038 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund were worth $28,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

