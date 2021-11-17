Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by 20.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of IGI stock opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.88. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $23.76.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.