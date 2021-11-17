Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (IGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by 20.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of IGI stock opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.88. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $23.76.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

