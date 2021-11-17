Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westpac Banking Corp. provides a broad range of banking and financial services. The company offers general banking services to retail, commercial, and institutional customers and provides investment management and insurance. For institutional and international clients, Westpac provides working capital loans, trade financing, foreign currency loans, leveraged leasing, project finance loans, and interest rate and currency products. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WBK. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

WBK opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $19.06. Westpac Banking has a 12-month low of $13.88 and a 12-month high of $20.82.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4509 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from Westpac Banking’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 12.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,695,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,392,000 after buying an additional 413,995 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 6.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,674,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,640,000 after buying an additional 335,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 73.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 448,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after buying an additional 190,385 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 158.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 108,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 21.1% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 393,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 68,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

