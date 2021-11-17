WEX (NYSE:WEX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $141.86

Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $141.86 and last traded at $142.01, with a volume of 4861 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.37.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,214,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,133,000 after acquiring an additional 72,529 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,370,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,842 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,916,000 after purchasing an additional 791,028 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,596,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,119,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,212,000 after buying an additional 319,866 shares in the last quarter.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

