Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

