Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of WPM stock opened at GBX 3,248.40 ($42.44) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £14.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,041.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,163.86. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of GBX 2,288.68 ($29.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,629.25 ($47.42). The company has a current ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

