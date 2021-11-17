Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Director Daniel J. Iv Rice Buys 15,150 Shares

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Director Daniel J. Iv Rice acquired 15,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

WLL opened at $69.83 on Wednesday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $71.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.30. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 2.57.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on WLL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 37,192 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 436.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,612 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after buying an additional 103,008 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after buying an additional 513,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

