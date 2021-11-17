Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Director Daniel J. Iv Rice Buys 15,150 Shares

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Director Daniel J. Iv Rice acquired 15,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
WLL opened at $69.83 on Wednesday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $71.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.30. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 2.57.
Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 37,192 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 436.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,612 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after buying an additional 103,008 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after buying an additional 513,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.
About Whiting Petroleum
Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.