Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.54 Per Share

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $3.54 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.38.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WLL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

NYSE:WLL opened at $69.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 2.57. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $71.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.30.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice acquired 15,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $1,025,049.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.