Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC reduced its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after buying an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 36.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 28,510 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $943,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $63,000.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $19.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm engages in capital allocation in the fixed income securities market through the evaluation of portfolio risk. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, TBA commitments, mortgage dollar roll transactions and reverse repurchase agreements.

