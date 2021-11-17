Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Sells 14,373 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,373 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TWO opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.74. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. Two Harbors Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 61.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research set a $6.29 price objective on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.04.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

