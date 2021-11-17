William Blair Weighs in on Enfusion Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ENFN)

Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Enfusion in a research report issued on Monday, November 15th. William Blair analyst B. Suri forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Enfusion’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

NYSE ENFN opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. Enfusion has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $23.21.

In other Enfusion news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total value of $10,294,527.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy Luo purchased 1,261,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,447,098.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

