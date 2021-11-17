William Blair Weighs in on Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.48) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.55). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($6.04) EPS.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSHA. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $14.72 on Monday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 8.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 117.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,374 shares during the period. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $198,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,368,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

