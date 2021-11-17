Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to post earnings of $3.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WSM opened at $221.63 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $94.31 and a 12-month high of $222.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WSM. UBS Group increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.95.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $3,130,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,488 shares of company stock valued at $10,375,864 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,442 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.63% of Williams-Sonoma worth $75,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

