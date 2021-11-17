Wing Finance Price Tops $19.30 (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $19.30 or 0.00031991 BTC on popular exchanges. Wing Finance has a market cap of $40.56 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wing Finance has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance's total supply is 3,226,508 coins and its circulating supply is 2,101,508 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

