WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WM TECHNOLOGY is a technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry. WM TECHNOLOGY, formerly known as Silver Spike Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Get WM Technology alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.56.

MAPS opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.35. WM Technology has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAPS. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter worth about $619,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter worth about $620,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter worth about $482,000. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WM Technology (MAPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.