WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. WNS reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.53 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WNS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.78.

Shares of WNS traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.11. 159,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,864. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $91.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.29 and its 200-day moving average is $80.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WNS by 0.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in WNS by 44.1% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 1.0% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 22,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 288.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 124.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

