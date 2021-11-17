Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$45.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$35.50 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.10.

Shares of TECK.B stock traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$34.21. 880,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,369. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.65. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$19.34 and a 1-year high of C$37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$18.24 billion and a PE ratio of 20.06.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

