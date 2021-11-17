Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$45.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$35.50 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.10.

Shares of TECK.B stock traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$34.21. 880,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,369. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.65. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$19.34 and a 1-year high of C$37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$18.24 billion and a PE ratio of 20.06.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

