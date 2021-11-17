WOM Protocol (WOM) Price Tops $0.24

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC on major exchanges. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $24.68 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00048504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.00222902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001672 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

