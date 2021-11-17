Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Workday from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $321.43.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $299.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.25. Workday has a 12 month low of $204.86 and a 12 month high of $303.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,665.69, a PEG ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $75,009,517.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,106,018.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

