Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $285.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s current price.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Workday from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $299.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.25. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $204.86 and a fifty-two week high of $303.33. The firm has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,665.69, a P/E/G ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $710,958.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 630 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.55, for a total transaction of $168,556.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305 over the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Workday by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

