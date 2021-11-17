Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $439 million-$440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $431.27 million.Workiva also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.050 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $143.20 on Wednesday. Workiva has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.70.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WK shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.86.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $90,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $682,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,054,252 shares of company stock worth $158,926,055 in the last ninety days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Workiva stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

