WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Position Lifted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 103,481.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,766 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in WW International were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of WW International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 90,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WW International in the 1st quarter worth about $2,675,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of WW International by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of WW International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of WW International by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WW International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

WW International stock opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.66. WW International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.77 million. WW International had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

