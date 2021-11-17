Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.16 Million

Brokerages expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to post sales of $89.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.40 million. Xencor reported sales of $41.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year sales of $210.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $138.50 million to $235.68 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $88.34 million, with estimates ranging from $25.78 million to $166.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xencor.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XNCR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.11.

XNCR traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.63. 192,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.30 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average of $35.81. Xencor has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $58.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 716.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xencor (XNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.