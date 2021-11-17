Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

XLO has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Get Xilio Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XLO opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. Xilio Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $27.95.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Springs Capital Managemen purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Xilio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.