Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Decreases Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in LKQ were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in LKQ by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in LKQ by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LKQ opened at $59.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.46.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

