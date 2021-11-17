Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $175,000 in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,762,000 after purchasing an additional 78,724 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,804,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after purchasing an additional 169,125 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 76,873 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 337,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 244,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 64,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26. Prospect Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 153.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSEC shares. Raymond James upgraded Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

