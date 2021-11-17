Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $212,000 in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBLX opened at $116.18 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $120.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.93.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $86,901.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 84,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $8,858,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 909,590 shares of company stock worth $79,417,474.

RBLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.64.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

