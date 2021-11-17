Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $239,000 in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 939.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter worth about $74,000.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $58.76 on Wednesday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -115.22, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.93.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NUVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVasive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

