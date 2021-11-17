Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,367,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,747,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 174,980 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 159,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 748,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,477,000 after acquiring an additional 120,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

AXSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.65.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $87.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.