Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $229,000 Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 3,083.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLI opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.52. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $63.07.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $982.25 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 37.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.78%.

In related news, Director Gary S. Gladstein purchased 11,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.71 per share, for a total transaction of $543,846.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

