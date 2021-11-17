Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Yatra Online posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 million. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 61.24% and a negative net margin of 85.40%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Yatra Online by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,903,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,313 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Yatra Online in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YTRA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,148. The company has a market cap of $142.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07. Yatra Online has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $2.94.

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

