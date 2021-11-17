Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s share price dropped 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 61,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,992,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $236.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YSG. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Yatsen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Yatsen by 422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yatsen by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

