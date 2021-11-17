Yduqs Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) Short Interest Update

Yduqs Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a growth of 403.4% from the October 14th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised Yduqs Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of YDUQY stock opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34. Yduqs Participações has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $7.21.

YDUQS Participaçoes SA is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of institutions in the fields of higher education, professional education and other fields related to education. It operates through the following segments: In-class Courses, Distance Learning, and Estácio. It offers programs such as masters, doctoral, and extension courses.

