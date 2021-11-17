YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $11,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in YETI by 15.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in YETI by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the second quarter valued at about $397,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in YETI by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,202,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,497 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in YETI by 6.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $105.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.61. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.09.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on YETI shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 10,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $2,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,118 shares of company stock valued at $5,307,460. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

