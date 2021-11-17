yieldwatch Reaches Market Cap of $2.58 Million (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. yieldwatch has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and $49,549.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yieldwatch coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00069604 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00071008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00092307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,501.30 or 1.00104145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,206.32 or 0.06959681 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

yieldwatch Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,939,944 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

yieldwatch Coin Trading

