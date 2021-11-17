Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Announces Earnings Results

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $1.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS.

DAO stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,669. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of -0.51. Youdao has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $42.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $7.17 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $11.40 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Youdao by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Youdao by 23,908.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 16,975 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Youdao by 1,754.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 98,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

