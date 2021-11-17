Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 348.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,136 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $9,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Citigroup cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.85.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total value of $184,498.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,328.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,916 shares of company stock worth $1,382,955 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $127.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.96. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 38.54%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

