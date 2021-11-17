Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. CalAmp posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. CalAmp’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CalAmp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

CAMP traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 179,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.86, a PEG ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.73. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $14.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 1,118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in CalAmp during the second quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CalAmp by 245.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CalAmp by 5,641.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in CalAmp by 55,844.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

