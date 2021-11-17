Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Ceridian HCM reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDAY shares. Cowen increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.98. The company had a trading volume of 590,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.67 and a beta of 1.37. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.43.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $774,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $984,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,234. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,635,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,829,000 after purchasing an additional 124,979 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth about $1,041,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 13.5% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 21.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth about $1,219,000.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

