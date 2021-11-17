Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.53 Million

Equities analysts predict that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will report $18.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.86 million to $19.00 million. ChromaDex reported sales of $15.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year sales of $68.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.56 million to $68.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $102.54 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $105.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ChromaDex.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 42.83% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:CDXC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.77. 347,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,614. The firm has a market cap of $394.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.65. ChromaDex has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 79,312 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 364.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 366,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares in the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChromaDex Company Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChromaDex (CDXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.