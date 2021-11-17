Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to Post -$0.48 EPS

Brokerages expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.35). LivePerson posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4,900%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($0.76). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LivePerson.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 31.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter valued at $129,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,521. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.03 and its 200 day moving average is $58.91. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 1.06.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivePerson (LPSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.