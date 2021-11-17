Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to Announce $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will announce $1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.11. Plexus reported earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.76 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

PLXS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.29.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $50,049.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,535 shares of company stock valued at $969,549. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Plexus in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Plexus in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Plexus in the third quarter valued at $85,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLXS traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $91.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,959. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus has a 12-month low of $72.46 and a 12-month high of $101.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.36.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

